Depeche Mode: Hier ist das Video “Where’s The Revolution"

Donnerstag, 09. Februar 2017, 20:28 Uhr

Heute feiert das Depeche-Mode-Video zur neuen Single “Where’s The Revolution“ Premiere, für das erneut Starfotograf und Filmemacher Anton Corbijn die Regie übernahm.

Foto: Anton Corbijn

Der Track stammt vom kommenden, mittlerweile 14. Studioalbum “Spirit“, das am 17. März erscheint. Dave Gahan, Martin Gore und Andrew Fletcher arbeiteten erstmals mit Produzent James Ford (u.a. Florence + The Machine, Arctic Monkeys) zusammen.

“Spirit“ Tracklist:

1. Going Backwards

2. Where’s the Revolution

3. The Worst Crime

4. Scum

5. You Move

6. Cover Me

7. Eternal

8. Poison Heart

9. So Much Love

10. Poorman

11. No More (This is the Last Time)

12. Fail

Deluxe-Version:

13. Cover Me (Alt Out)

14. Scum (Frenetic Mix)

15. Poison Heart (Tripped Mix)

16. Fail (Cinematic Cut)

17. So Much Love (Machine Mix)