Chris Cornell: Bruder Peter bedankt sich bei Fans

We all grieve in our own way. There is no playbook for this. Maybe you get angry and lash out and the "world is against you". Maybe you do some push ups and hope that the tragedy you are immersed in can find some kind of voice. A voice that might speak to a complete stranger and just maybe talk that stranger off the ledge. Much love, patience and acceptance for all of us.....PC Day #9 -- Suicide Prevention. #BeThe1To The World Health Organization reports 800,000 suicides per year worldwide. Join me to raise awareness about suicide prevention. 23 pushups a day for23 days and challenge 23 friends. Maybe we can help spare another family the devastation. #BeThe1To suicidepreventionlifeline.org / 800-273-8255 Copy and paste this message and film/post your pushups. Join me to raise awareness.