Lady Gaga: Am Todestag "ziemlich sentimental"

Today is the anniversary of my father’s sister Joanne’s passing. 12-18-1974

It also happens to be our last #JoanneWorldTour date playing North America. I’m very sentimental @MarkRonson , who I wrote Joanne with will be here, in the audience and on stage. #Joanne #LupusAwareness pic.twitter.com/jZEmalZXmq

— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) 19. Dezember 2017