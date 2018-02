Snoop Dogg hilft einer Autofahrerin

Snoop Dogg rescued a stranded driver!

Katrina Graham was driving back from church Sunday morning when her car broke down on the freeway in Riverside, California.

Snoop offered to give her car a push since he thought she was in an unsafe spot.@Romeoonyoradio salutes you OG! ?? pic.twitter.com/rBPYPijSPe

— 935 KDAY (@935KDAY) 21. Februar 2018