Avicii wollte am Sonntag nach Hause fliegen

My documentary just got released not long ago… Levan Tsikurishvili, who’s the director of the documentary, has followed me for the past four years I think, four or five years. He’s had so much material from both in the studio, from behind the scenes on concerts, during good and bad times. I’m really excited. I’m also a bit nervous because it is kind of gritty sometimes. It’s very personal. There’s a lot of ups and downs. It’s going to be interesting to see what people say. https://aviciitruestories.com/