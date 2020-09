Addison Rae: Insta-Battle mit Khloé Kardashian

View this post on Instagram

? Let’s get ready to fumbleeeee! ? Watch @khloekardashian and @addisonraee take their tiny hands to the face in this makeup melee. Then vote for your winner below (with #TeamKoko or #TeamAddison) and you’ll be entered to win (rules down there ?) a year-long IPSY membership, an @itembeauty haul, and a $500 gift card to @goodamerican. #IPSY #IPSYMakeOffs 1. Follow @IPSY, @ItemBeauty, & @GoodAmerican on Instagram 2. Like this video 3. Comment if you’re #TeamAddison or #TeamKoKo below Deadline to enter is 9/30/20 at 11:59 p.m. PST and the winner will be announced by 10/9/20. ?To enter this giveaway, you must be 18 years old or older and a resident of the U.S. or Canada (excluding the Province of Quebec). By posting your comment with these hashtags, you agree to be bound by the terms of the Official Giveaway Rules at www.ipsy.com/contest-terms. This giveaway is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Instagram.