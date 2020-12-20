20.12.2020 14:39 Uhr

Barack Obama: Das sind seine Lieblingssongs 2020

Wie sah die Playlist von Barack Obama im ablaufenden Jahr 2020 aus? Der ehemalige US-Präsident teilte nun eine Liste seiner Lieblingslieder auf Twitter.

Der ehemalige US-Präsident Barack Obama (59) hat einmal mehr eine Liste seiner Lieblingslieder auf Twitter geteilt. Dieses Mal handelt es sich um seine Favoriten für das ablaufende Jahr 2020. „Hier sind einige meiner Lieblingssongs des Jahres“, schreibt Obama. Wie immer habe er wertvolle Beratung von „unserem Familienmusikguru“ erhalten, seiner Tochter Sasha (19). Er hoffe, seine Follower würden das eine oder andere neue Lied zum Anhören finden.

In seinen Empfehlungen findet sich ein bunter Mix aus unterschiedlichen Genres wieder. Unter anderem listet Obama Rock-Songs wie Bruce Springsteens (71) „Ghosts“ oder Bob Dylans (79) „Goodbye Jimmy Reed“ auf. Aber auch klassische Pop-Lieder wie „Levitating“ von Dua Lipa (25) oder Rap-Tracks wie „The Bigger Picture“ von Lil Baby (26). Country-Musik ist ebenso vertreten, zum Beispiel „Starting Over“ von Chris Stapleton (42).

Here are some of my favorite songs of the year. As usual, I had some valuable consultation from our family music guru, Sasha, to put this together. I hope you find a new song or two to listen to. pic.twitter.com/K1NRPYiSg4 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 19, 2020

Bereits Ende der vergangenen Woche teilte Obama Listen von seinen Lieblingsfilmen, -serien und -büchern. Darunter die Netflix-Serie „Better Call Saul“, die Superhelden-Reihe „The Boys“, das Steve-McQueen-Drama „Lovers Rock“ oder auch der Kevin-Costner-Western „Lass Ihn gehen“.

Like everyone else, we were stuck inside a lot this year, and with streaming further blurring the lines between theatrical movies and television features, I’ve expanded the list to include visual storytelling that I’ve enjoyed this year, regardless of format. pic.twitter.com/a8BS8jDkSs — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 18, 2020

As 2020 comes to a close, I wanted to share my annual lists of favorites. I’ll start by sharing my favorite books this year, deliberately omitting what I think is a pretty good book – A Promised Land – by a certain 44th president. I hope you enjoy reading these as much as I did. pic.twitter.com/UHk4RA9dow — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 17, 2020

