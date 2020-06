Britpop-Legende Paul Weller findet seine Musik immer besser!

View this post on Instagram

On Sunset update. It comes after much consideration, that we have made the difficult decision to move the release date of the album back a little further to 3rd July 2020. We can't wait for you to hear On Sunset and get your hands on the album, and as during the current Covid-19 pandemic, it has taken longer than usual to manufacture the vinyl, we have had to move the release date accordingly. We hope you understand and apologise for any disappointment caused! – PWHQ