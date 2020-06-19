Corona-Lockdown beendet: Strahlender Auftritt von Herzogin Kate

Herzogin Kate hat einen strahlenden Auftritt hingelegt. Sie absolvierte ihren ersten offiziellen Auswärtstermin nach dem Corona-Lockdown.
In Großbritannien werden die Corona-Beschränkungen weiter gelockert. In Teilen des Vereinigten Königreichs dürfen nun auch wieder alle Geschäfte öffnen. Das haben die britischen Royals zum Anlass genommen, um ihren Corona-Lockdown offiziell zu beenden. Herzogin Kate (38) und Prinz William (37) besuchten einzeln zwei Unternehmen, um sich vor Ort darüber zu informieren, wie sie von der Corona-Krise betroffen waren und wie sie nun „zu einer neuen Normalität zurückkehren“, heißt es auf dem Instagram-Account des Herzogenpaares.
Kate strahlte bei ihrem Besuch im „Fakenham Garden Centre“ über beide Ohren. Die Herzogin von Cambridge war dem Anlass entsprechend leger gekleidet. Sie trug eine dunkle Hose und eine helle Bluse, darüber eine ärmellose Weste und dazu Turnschuhe. Prinz William war indes zu Gast in einer Bäckerei, bei Smiths the Bakers.
View this post on Instagram As non-essential shops start reopening in parts of the UK, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited two independent businesses to hear how they have been impacted by coronavirus, and how they are returning to a new normal. The Duke of Cambridge visited Smiths the Bakers, who have been serving Kings Lynn for 50 years. With the owners of the bakery and members of staff, The Duke spoke about how coronavirus restrictions have impacted on the family-run business, with 80% of the company’s wholesale customers having to close their own operations. The Duchess of Cambridge visited Fakenham Garden Centre, where she met the centre’s owners, before speaking to staff members, and heard more about the measures which that the garden centre has implemented to ensure that customers are able to visit and shop safely. The Duke and Duchess’ visits come as The Queen, Patron of the British Chambers of Commerce, sent a message of support to business communities as they continue to reopen — visit @theroyalfamily to read Her Majesty’s message. A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@kensingtonroyal) on Jun 19, 2020 at 5:00am PDT
(cam/spot)