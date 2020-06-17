Dickes Ding: Prinz William fürchtet Verfettung

Das ist ein dickes Ding: Prinz William befürchtet, dass eine Verfettung bevorsteht. Allerdings nicht am eigenen Leib, sondern im eigenen Land! Sind die Briten während der Corona-Isolation deutlich dicker geworden?
„Ich mache mir schon Sorgen um die Taille der Nation,” scherzte der 37-jährige Ehemann von Herzogin Kate bei seinem ersten offiziellen Termin am Dienstag (16. Juni) – einem Besuch bei Mitarbeitern des East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) im Queen Elizabeth-Krankenhaus in Lynn, Norfolk.
Thank you to the staff of Kings Lynn Ambulance, Queen Elizabeth Hospital for welcoming The Duke of Cambridge to their ambulance station, and sharing so candidly their experiences over recent months in responding to the COVID-19 outbreak. The Duke heard from the crew about their impact on mental health and wellbeing, the support they have received from members of the public and local businesses, as well as help from volunteering networks. The England Ambulance Service Trust (@EastEnglandAmb) provides round-the-clock accident and emergency services to 6.2 million people living in the East of England, operating over 130 sites and working closely with other blue lights partners to ensure that every patient receives the best possible care. In April this year, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge supported the launch of @ourfrontlineuk, an initiative that was created to provide round-the-clock mental health and bereavement support to frontline staff and key workers.
Schlank trotz Schokolade?
Warum? „Wegen der ganzen Schokolade und dem Kuchen. Ich habe viel zu Hause gebacken. Schokolade geht sehr gut runter“, witzelte der britische Royal.
Nach eigenen Angaben hat der Prinz während der Quarantäne mit seinen Kindern George (6), Charlotte (5) und Louis (2) ganz besonders viel gebacken – und genascht natürlich.
This evening The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis joined the UK in the weekly #ClapForOurCarers to show their appreciation for the incredible key workers working tirelessly to keep the country running. Ahead of the 8pm clap The Duke joined #Blackadder’s General Melchett (aka @StephenFryactually) for some video call fun on the @BBC’s Big Night In. #TheBigNightIn celebrated the acts of kindness, humour and the spirit of hope and resilience that is keeping the UK going during the COVID-19 Pandemic — visit @ComicRelief to find out more.
Er verriet auch, worauf er sich nach dem Ende der Isolation und der strengen Vorsichtsmaßnahmen am meisten freue: „Ich freue mich auf die Nachricht, dass wir endlich wieder mehr trinken und in die örtliche Kneipe gehen und ein Pint genießen können.“
Als er an der Ambulanzstation ankam, machte William regelkonform einen Temperaturtest und wusch sich gründlich die Hände, musste sich aber davon abhalten, dem Personal die Hand zu schütteln.
„Ich kämpfe immer noch gegen den Drang, die Hände zu schütteln. Ich halte meine Hände an meiner Seite.“ (Bang/KUT)