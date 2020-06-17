Dickes Ding: Prinz William fürchtet Verfettung

View this post on Instagram

Thank you to the staff of Kings Lynn Ambulance, Queen Elizabeth Hospital for welcoming The Duke of Cambridge to their ambulance station, and sharing so candidly their experiences over recent months in responding to the COVID-19 outbreak. The Duke heard from the crew about their impact on mental health and wellbeing, the support they have received from members of the public and local businesses, as well as help from volunteering networks. The England Ambulance Service Trust (@EastEnglandAmb) provides round-the-clock accident and emergency services to 6.2 million people living in the East of England, operating over 130 sites and working closely with other blue lights partners to ensure that every patient receives the best possible care. In April this year, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge supported the launch of @ourfrontlineuk, an initiative that was created to provide round-the-clock mental health and bereavement support to frontline staff and key workers.