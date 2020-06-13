Diskriminierung von Ethnien: Model Joan Smalls prangert Modebranche an

Das puerto-ricanische Model Joan Smalls hat in einem Instagram-Video über die Diskriminierung aufgrund von Hautfarbe in der Modebranche gesprochen. Sie fordert die Industrie auf, endlich zu handeln.

Joan Smalls (31) hat sich in einem Instagram-Video gegen die Diskriminierung aufgrund von ethnischer Zugehörigkeit in der Modebranche ausgesprochen. Die aktuelle und schon lang andauernde Gewalt gegen Schwarze sei traurig, frustrierend und inakzeptabel. Diese Gefühle verspüre sie auch, wenn sie an „ihre“ Branche, die Modewelt denke, schreibt Smalls – ihre Mutter stammt aus Puerto Rico, ihr Vater von der karibischen Insel Saint Thomas – in ihrem Post, in dem sie die Botschaft ihres Videos zusammenfasst.

„Wir sind kein Trend. Es reicht nicht, ein schwarzes Viereck zu posten und zu versichern, ’sich zu bessern'“, führt sie weiter aus. Es müsse eine Veränderung von unten herauf stattfinden, sagt das Model, das 2011 als erstes lateinamerikanische Model Estée Lauder repräsentierte. „Gebt uns einen Platz am Tisch, involviert uns, gebt uns eine Chance, denn wir sind talentiert und sind es wert.“

Sie habe selbst in der Branche erlebt, wie ihre Ethnie zu Unrecht eine Rolle spielte. „Ich war ihre Dunkelhäutige. Kampagnen oder Strecken in Magazinen musste ich mir mit Kolleginnen teilen, während sie ihre eigenen bekamen. Oder meine Haare waren ein Problem. Die Liste geht weiter und weiter“, erzählt Smalls. Die Branche habe von ihnen profitiert, jedoch sie nie als gleichgestellt angesehen. Es sei nun an der Zeit, Solidarität zu zeigen. Dann bedankt sich Smalls noch bei ihren Unterstützern, die sie dort hingebracht hätten, wo sie heute stehe. Sie selbst wolle auch einen Beitrag in der „Black Lives Matter“-Bewegung leisten und werde 50 Prozent ihre Gehaltes an Organisationen spenden.

