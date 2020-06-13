Diskriminierung von Ethnien: Model Joan Smalls prangert Modebranche an

Das puerto-ricanische Model Joan Smalls hat in einem Instagram-Video über die Diskriminierung aufgrund von Hautfarbe in der Modebranche gesprochen. Sie fordert die Industrie auf, endlich zu handeln.
Joan Smalls (31) hat sich in einem Instagram-Video gegen die Diskriminierung aufgrund von ethnischer Zugehörigkeit in der Modebranche ausgesprochen. Die aktuelle und schon lang andauernde Gewalt gegen Schwarze sei traurig, frustrierend und inakzeptabel. Diese Gefühle verspüre sie auch, wenn sie an „ihre“ Branche, die Modewelt denke, schreibt Smalls – ihre Mutter stammt aus Puerto Rico, ihr Vater von der karibischen Insel Saint Thomas – in ihrem Post, in dem sie die Botschaft ihres Videos zusammenfasst.
„Wir sind kein Trend. Es reicht nicht, ein schwarzes Viereck zu posten und zu versichern, ’sich zu bessern'“, führt sie weiter aus. Es müsse eine Veränderung von unten herauf stattfinden, sagt das Model, das 2011 als erstes lateinamerikanische Model Estée Lauder repräsentierte. „Gebt uns einen Platz am Tisch, involviert uns, gebt uns eine Chance, denn wir sind talentiert und sind es wert.“
Sie habe selbst in der Branche erlebt, wie ihre Ethnie zu Unrecht eine Rolle spielte. „Ich war ihre Dunkelhäutige. Kampagnen oder Strecken in Magazinen musste ich mir mit Kolleginnen teilen, während sie ihre eigenen bekamen. Oder meine Haare waren ein Problem. Die Liste geht weiter und weiter“, erzählt Smalls. Die Branche habe von ihnen profitiert, jedoch sie nie als gleichgestellt angesehen. Es sei nun an der Zeit, Solidarität zu zeigen. Dann bedankt sich Smalls noch bei ihren Unterstützern, die sie dort hingebracht hätten, wo sie heute stehe. Sie selbst wolle auch einen Beitrag in der „Black Lives Matter“-Bewegung leisten und werde 50 Prozent ihre Gehaltes an Organisationen spenden.
View this post on Instagram The recent and long standing acts against the black community have been saddening, frustrating and unacceptable. I feel these same emotions when I think about how my industry, the fashion world, is responding. It is time for this industry to do more than post a black square and say they’ll “Do Better!” It’s time for us to see the change starting from the ground up. Give us a seat at the table, include us, give us a chance, because we are worthy, talented and unique. There have been so many times where I’ve had to face issues against my race within this industry because I was their token black girl. The campaigns and editorials I had to share while my counterparts got to achieve that on their own. Or that my hair was an issue or that I made a show or campaign too ethnic, the list goes on and on. This industry that I love has profited from us but has never considered us equal. This. Stops. Now. It’s time for the fashion industry to stand up and show their solidarity. Time for you all to give back to these communities and cultures which you draw so much inspiration from. I do want to thank those that did see me for me and gave me a chance. Those that helped me fight my way to where I am today. Thank you, thank you for doing what you knew to be right versus what others said should be done. You will help us be the leaders of change. In saying all of this, I also pledge to donate 50% of my salary for the remainder of 2020 to Black Lives Matter organizations. I know I can’t just talk about change, I have to be a force for it. I encourage and will continue to encourage brands within this industry to do the same and give back. Let’s all be the change we want and need to see. These battles are long from over but together we’re stronger and together we can accomplish what is needed. #WeAreNotATrend #blacklivesmatter A post shared by Joan Smalls (@joansmalls) on Jun 11, 2020 at 6:12am PDT
(jom/spot)