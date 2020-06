Ed Sheeran: Vor Auszeit noch Koop mit Jeremy Loops

View this post on Instagram

This is what it looks and sounds like when a band is still learning and finessing how to play a new song together. The odd mistake, the odd mis-sung note, the occasional nervous glances ??. Yet despite all that, Mortal Man feels urgent. Like a song for the times. And the way you've all reacted to it feels like it resonates deeply with you too. And when that kind of soul exists in a song despite the rough edges, I’m always inclined to put it out ready or not. Share this with anyone who needs a hand right now, and remember to be easy on yourselves. We’re only human, and this is our circumstance. There are silver linings everywhere. ?: @lindedorenbos