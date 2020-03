Gigi Hadid will unbedingt in Neuseeland Fallschirmspringen

View this post on Instagram

It feels like a strange time to post about work, but feels like a good time to share gratitude- to @glendabailey, thank you for all the beautiful @harpersbazaarus moments you have blessed my life with. It is an honor to be on your final cover- we love you and wish you all the best in life’s new adventures !!! To my amazing friends @serenawilliams @taylorswift @kendalljenner @virgilabloh @jimmyfallon @antoni @blakelively @spaceykacey THANK YOU for taking your time to ask questions I LOVED ANSWERING for this interview. Love [and washing your hands] makes the world go round. Work from home, FT your friends. Take care ?? Harper’s Bazaar April cover story, inspired by Madame Grès, by @solvesundsbostudio & @georgecortina