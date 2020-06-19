Herzogin Camilla trifft Emmanuel Macron mit Sonnenhut und Regenschirm

Das Wetter in Großbritannien gilt als kalt und nass. Blitzt doch einmal die Sonne hervor, ist Herzogin Camilla bestens darauf vorbereitet.
Herzogin Camilla (72) weiß dem britischen Wetter elegant zu trotzen. Als sie am gestrigen Donnerstag in ihrer Londoner Residenz Clarence House auf Frankreichs Staatspräsident Emmanuel Macron (42) traf, begrüßte sie ihn mit Regenschirm und Sonnenhut. Eine Kombination, die im ersten Moment zwar nicht zusammenzupassen schien, die Ehefrau von Prinz Charles (71) präsentierte den Look jedoch souverän.
Die Accessoires hatte Herzogin Camilla passend zu dem Rest des Outfits gewählt. Die Farben des Hutes spiegelten sich in ihren schwarz-beigen Pumps wider, der farblose Schirm rückte durch das blaue mit Spitze besetzte Cocktailkleid in den Hintergrund. Dazu kombinierte die Frau des britischen Thronfolgers eine mehrgliedrige Perlenkette sowie schwarze Lederhandschuhe.
Macron wieder auf Reisen
Hintergrund des Treffens war die historische BBC-Übertragung Charles de Gaulles (1890-1970), in der er am 18. Juni 1940 die Franzosen von London aus dazu aufrief, an der Seite der Alliierten weiterzukämpfen. Für Macron war es die erste Auslandsreise seit Beginn der Coronavirus-Pandemie. Bilder und Videos bei Instagram zeigen die Highlights von seinem Besuch in Clarence House.
View this post on Instagram The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall today joined The President of the French Republic @emmanuelmacron to celebrate the 80th anniversary of General de Gaulle’s ‘Appel’ to the French population to resist the German occupation of France during WWII in 1940. . ??On 18 June 1940, General Charles de Gaulle gave his speech from the BBC Broadcasting House in London to France as the French government prepared to sign an armistice with the Nazi invaders. The message offered hope in a time of despair and is today considered the founding text of the French Resistance. Today, Their Royal Highnesses received The President at Clarence House, before a wreath laying at the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Memorial. In Carlton Gardens, General de Gaulle’s ‘Appel’ was read by Major Johanna Maljette and His Royal Highness and The President lay wreaths at the Statue of General de Gaulle. London has been presented with the Légion d’Honneur – France’s highest distinction – for services in World War 2. ?? The city provided a base for Charles de Gaulle, when he was exiled there during the war. Accepting the award, His Royal Highness said: . ?? “C’est avec une immense fierté et un grand plaisir que j’accepte de recevoir la Légion d’Honneur au nom de la Ville de Londres, au nom du Royaume-Uni et au nom de tous ceux qui se sont battus pour la liberté aux cotés de la France.” . ?? „It gives me the utmost pleasure and pride to accept the Légion d’honneur on behalf of this city and this country, and on behalf of all those who struggled for liberty in common cause with France.“ . ? PA A post shared by Clarence House (@clarencehouse) on Jun 18, 2020 at 9:23am PDT
(cos/spot)