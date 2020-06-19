Herzogin Camilla trifft Emmanuel Macron mit Sonnenhut und Regenschirm

Das Wetter in Großbritannien gilt als kalt und nass. Blitzt doch einmal die Sonne hervor, ist Herzogin Camilla bestens darauf vorbereitet.

Herzogin Camilla (72) weiß dem britischen Wetter elegant zu trotzen. Als sie am gestrigen Donnerstag in ihrer Londoner Residenz Clarence House auf Frankreichs Staatspräsident Emmanuel Macron (42) traf, begrüßte sie ihn mit Regenschirm und Sonnenhut. Eine Kombination, die im ersten Moment zwar nicht zusammenzupassen schien, die Ehefrau von Prinz Charles (71) präsentierte den Look jedoch souverän.

Die Accessoires hatte Herzogin Camilla passend zu dem Rest des Outfits gewählt. Die Farben des Hutes spiegelten sich in ihren schwarz-beigen Pumps wider, der farblose Schirm rückte durch das blaue mit Spitze besetzte Cocktailkleid in den Hintergrund. Dazu kombinierte die Frau des britischen Thronfolgers eine mehrgliedrige Perlenkette sowie schwarze Lederhandschuhe.

Macron wieder auf Reisen

Hintergrund des Treffens war die historische BBC-Übertragung Charles de Gaulles (1890-1970), in der er am 18. Juni 1940 die Franzosen von London aus dazu aufrief, an der Seite der Alliierten weiterzukämpfen. Für Macron war es die erste Auslandsreise seit Beginn der Coronavirus-Pandemie. Bilder und Videos bei Instagram zeigen die Highlights von seinem Besuch in Clarence House.

(cos/spot)