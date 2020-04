Instagram-Star Mr. Bigglesworth: Dieser rosa Hase hat immer Saison

View this post on Instagram

Mr Bigglesworth cleaning his face and feet. Its not a very good video of him but its still cute. My pink patchy boy?. . Mr Bigglesworth has a rare hairless genetic condition, but we love him the way he is, please no negative comments. . #mrbigglesworth #houserabbit #rexrabbit #rabbit #bunny #hairlessrabbit #bunstagram #bunniesofinstagram #rabbitlove #rabbitunited #bunnyinaustralia #bunniesoftheworld #cuterabbit #bunnylove #lapin #kanin #kaninchen #hase #australia #fabbunnies #ilovemybunnies #??? #??? #?? #netherlanddwarf #cinnamonbun #instagram #weeklyfluff #mrbigglesworthrabbit