Kate Winslet: „Contagion“ war die perfekte Vorbereitung für die Pandemie

The cast of 2011 thriller Contagion have come together again to release a series of public service announcements about the coronavirus outbreak. Laurence Fishburne, Kate Winslet, Matt Damon, Marion Cotillard and Jennifer Ehle filmed themselves at home, speaking about the importance of staying indoors, handwashing and social distancing. Their videos were compiled to form public service announcements, released in partnership with the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health.