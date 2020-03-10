Katy Perry: Nach Baby-News nun tiefe Trauer

Sängerin Katy Perry verkündete erst letzte Woche die freudige Botschaft über ihre Schwangerschaft. Nun meldete sie sich mit einer traurigen Nachricht auf ihrem Instagram-Account. Die 35-jährige teilte in einem emotionalen Post auf der Fotoplattform mit, dass ihre Großmutter verstorben sei.
Immer ein Teil von mir
US-Sängerin Katy Perry sollte eigentlich gerade auf Wolke siebe schweben, doch ein Todesfall sorgt stattdessen für tiefe Trauer. Auf Instagram teilte sie am Montag mit, dass ihre Großmutter Ann Pearl Hudson am vergangenen Sonntag verstorben sei. US-Medienberichten zufolge war die Großmutter des Superstars 99 Jahre alt geworden.
View this post on Instagram
I don’t know when a soul enters a new vehicle but if there is an afterlife where there’s a waiting room of the coming and going my mind wonders if the soul that is waiting to come into my world is getting a kiss on the forehead from my sweet Grandma that departed this earth yesterday. My heart hopes so. If she is able to speak with the soul in waiting the conversation would probably include “are sure you wanna pick this wild group?!” There would most definitely be some sarcasm, a witty quip or two… tbh grandma probably had a glass of her favorite blush wine ready upon arrival to this afterlife… and a most fashionable look, jewels included, naturally. A lot of what I am is because of my father… and he is because of her. She started it all, as she used to remind us and I’m so grateful she did. Family… is there to show us what love can be… sometimes that journey of finding the love is tough to get to AND through but if you can open your heart and let the light lead the way you will find that incomparable love. Ann Pearl Hudson was a fighter. She survived the Great Depression, raised 3 kids on her own as a seamstress, making G strings for showgirls and other such characters in Vegas. She was always authentically herself, funny and full of all the sweet cozy things you think of when you think of grandmas. She gave me crisp dollar bills in hallmark cards, she let us eat her favorite almond cookies from the 99 cent store while we asked questions about the different fans she had displayed on her walls. She was a wonderful grandma and I will forever carry some of her in me. When my whit comes out, that’s Ann. When my authenticity comes out, that’s Ann. When my stubbornness comes out, hell, that’s Ann. When my fighter spirit comes out, that’s Ann. When my style comes out, that’s Ann. May she rest in deep peace and kiss the forehead of the soul to come and let them know everything is gonna be OK, especially now that they have gained an angel to look over them ????
„Ann Pearl Hudson war eine Kämpferin. Sie hat die Große Depression überlebt und als Schneiderin alleine drei Kinder großgezogen“, so die Verlobte von Orlando Bloom. Die ‚Dark Horse‘-Sängerin schreib weiter, dass sie für immer einen Teil ihrer Großmutter in sich tragen werde – sei es ihren Kampfgeist, ihren Stil oder ihre Sturheit.
„Möge sie in tiefem Frieden ruhen“
Katy postete dazu Fotos und Videos, die sie und ihren Verlobten mit Omi Ann Pearl Hudson zeigen. In einem der Clips ist zu sehen, wie die Sängerin am Krankenhausbett ihrer Großmutter sitzt und ihr von ihrer Schwangerschaft erzählt. Auf Twitter postete die Sängerin zudem ein Lied und schrieb dazu: „Ein Song für Großmutter. Möge sie in tiefem Frieden ruhen“.
a song for Grandma. May she rest in deep peace. ??Ann Pearl Hudson??https://t.co/VYXT8mbbIY
— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 9, 2020
In der vergangenen Woche hatte die US-Sängerin das Geheimnis um ihre Schwangerschaft gelüftet. Schon länger hatte es Gerüchte gegeben, dass die Musikerin und der britische Schauspieler ein Baby bekommen. Der 43-jährige hat bereits einen neunjährigen Sohn aus der Ehe mit Topmodel Miranda Kerr. Auf einem Konzert in Melbourne gab die ‚Con Calma‘-Interpretin kürzlich bekannt, welches Geschlecht sie sich für ihr Kind wünscht: „Ich hoffe, es ist ein Mädchen“. (dpa/KT)