Lady Gaga: Diese neue Haarfarbe begeistert ihre Fans!

I’m just one of the millions of lives you have changed. You are my chosen family and I’m going through withdrawal not seeing you for this long. I know you are at home probably trying to save the world bc that just the type of person you are. In your life you are lucky if you can find someone that has inspired you to do better in your own, you are exactly that for so many. I love you LG, Happy Birthday! XOXO