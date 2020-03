Luxuslabel verschenkt Brautkleider an Corona-Heldinnen

View this post on Instagram

We would like to show our support to all heroes around the world on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. ? To celebrate their extraordinary and selfless dedication, Pronovias Group is offering wedding dresses to hospital-employed brides-to-be. The Heroes Collection will be available until 31st August 2020 at selected flagships. ? Tag a hero in the comments. ? #LoveConquersAll *Our stores reopening dates will be in line with local authorities recommendations.