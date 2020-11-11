11.11.2020 19:55 Uhr

Millie Bobby Brown nimmt rührend Abschied von ihrer Großmutter

"Stranger Things"-Star Millie Bobby Brown trauert auf Instagram um seine Großmutter. Mit rührenden Worten nimmt die Schauspielerin Abschied.

Schwerer Verlust für „Stranger Things“-Star Millie Bobby Brown (16): Die Schauspielerin trauert um ihre Großmutter Ruth. „Ich finde aktuell keine Worte, die Sinn ergeben“, schreibt die 16-Jährige zu einem Schwarz-Weiß-Video auf Instagram, indem sich Enkelin und Großmutter gegenseitig auf die Wange küssen und glücklich in die Kamera lächeln. Wie sie selbst erklärt, ist ihre Großmutter an den Folgen ihrer Alzheimer-Erkrankung gestorben.

„Ich weiß nicht, mit welchem Gefühl ich es beschreiben soll. Verlust ist etwas Komplexes. Ich durchlebe Phasen, in denen ich nicht aufhören kann zu weinen. Dann lache ich über all die Erinnerungen und sitze dann wieder still und versuche zu verstehen, was passiert ist“, schreibt die 16-Jährige in ihrem Post. Alzheimer sei böse und grausam. „Jemandem die Fähigkeit zu nehmen, sich zu erinnern und dann wie ein Mensch zu funktionieren. Es ist so schwer, dort zu sitzen und zuzusehen.“

Millie Bobby Brown konnte sich nicht persönlich verabschieden

Aufgrund der Corona-Pandemie habe sich die Schauspielerin nicht persönlich von ihr verabschieden können. „Ich konnte wegen Covid-19 nicht nach Hause kommen, um dich ein letztes Mal zu umarmen. FaceTime war alles, was wir hatten“, schreibt die 16-Jährige weiter. „Ich habe dir so viel vorgesungen, wie meine Stimme ertragen konnte, selbst wenn du geschlafen hast.“

Sie habe ihre Oma so sehr geliebt und werde jedem von ihr erzählen. „Ich hoffe, dass du über mich wachst und mich beschützt, so wie du es getan hast, als ich noch klein war.“

(amw/spot)