Millie Bobby Brown nimmt rührend Abschied von ihrer Großmutter
"Stranger Things"-Star Millie Bobby Brown trauert auf Instagram um seine Großmutter. Mit rührenden Worten nimmt die Schauspielerin Abschied.
Schwerer Verlust für „Stranger Things“-Star Millie Bobby Brown (16): Die Schauspielerin trauert um ihre Großmutter Ruth. „Ich finde aktuell keine Worte, die Sinn ergeben“, schreibt die 16-Jährige zu einem Schwarz-Weiß-Video auf Instagram, indem sich Enkelin und Großmutter gegenseitig auf die Wange küssen und glücklich in die Kamera lächeln. Wie sie selbst erklärt, ist ihre Großmutter an den Folgen ihrer Alzheimer-Erkrankung gestorben.
View this post on Instagram There’s no words that make sense right now. There’s no feeling to pin point. Loss is something so complex and I go thru spells where I cant stop crying and then I laugh about all the memories and then sit quiet and try to comprehend what happened. Alzheimer's is evil. Its cruel. Taking away someones ability to remember memories and then how to function like a human being. Its so hard to sit there and watch. i’ll always be your millie moos. I hope u watch over me and protect me like u did when I was little. I loved you more than anyone could ever love. Ill tell everyone about you and the lessons u taught me. Ill thank you every day for the laughs and memories u gave me all through out my life so far. My whole life has been amazing and ive enjoyed so many aspects of it, But what ive come to realize, is waking up in nanny ruths house, with the smell of sweet porridge and honey in the middle, with the news playing on the tv and the washing hung up on the line. The cats walking around and the kids playing outside. Id give her the biggest hug and say “ill see u later”. As I played outside with all of the children for hours and hours. She would sit there by the window and say “dont go too far” “stay nearby” “its time to come in”. Id run inside and ham, bread, chips, and beans would be on my plate with a capri sun and we’d sit opposite each other and id tell her what I did that day. After dinner, I usually sang to her or we’d figure out some cross word puzzle as I sat on her lap. Midnight would come and we would lay in bed and she’d tell me stories about her memories as a child and what living through World War 2 was like. I couldn’t come home to give u one last snuggle because of Covid-19 so FaceTime was all that we had. I sang to you as much as my voice could take it, even when u were sleeping. These are memories ill never forget. She is truly my guardian angel. I love you nanny. Theres no forgetting a soul like this one. I hope time will somewhat heal. But for now ill hug mummy and watch videos of us singing and dancing. Rest easy x A post shared by mills (@milliebobbybrown) on Nov 10, 2020 at 3:15pm PST
„Ich weiß nicht, mit welchem Gefühl ich es beschreiben soll. Verlust ist etwas Komplexes. Ich durchlebe Phasen, in denen ich nicht aufhören kann zu weinen. Dann lache ich über all die Erinnerungen und sitze dann wieder still und versuche zu verstehen, was passiert ist“, schreibt die 16-Jährige in ihrem Post. Alzheimer sei böse und grausam. „Jemandem die Fähigkeit zu nehmen, sich zu erinnern und dann wie ein Mensch zu funktionieren. Es ist so schwer, dort zu sitzen und zuzusehen.“
Millie Bobby Brown konnte sich nicht persönlich verabschieden
Aufgrund der Corona-Pandemie habe sich die Schauspielerin nicht persönlich von ihr verabschieden können. „Ich konnte wegen Covid-19 nicht nach Hause kommen, um dich ein letztes Mal zu umarmen. FaceTime war alles, was wir hatten“, schreibt die 16-Jährige weiter. „Ich habe dir so viel vorgesungen, wie meine Stimme ertragen konnte, selbst wenn du geschlafen hast.“
Sie habe ihre Oma so sehr geliebt und werde jedem von ihr erzählen. „Ich hoffe, dass du über mich wachst und mich beschützt, so wie du es getan hast, als ich noch klein war.“
(amw/spot)