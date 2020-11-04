04.11.2020 15:45 Uhr

Neuer Look für „The Big Bang Theory“-Star Jim Parsons

Jim Parsons ist als Sheldon Cooper in der Sitcom "The Big Bang Theory" berühmt geworden. Nun präsentiert der Schauspieler einen völlig neuen Look.

Jim Parsons (47) hat über ein Jahrzehnt den König der Nerds gespielt: Sheldon Cooper in „The Big Bang Theory“ (TBBT). 2019 endete die beliebte Sitcom nach zwölf Staffeln. Seinen Look hat Parsons in all den Jahren nicht verändert und blieb seinen kurzen dunklen Haaren treu – bis jetzt. Auf Instagram überrascht der 47-Jährige jetzt mit einer Typ-Veränderung.

Für das Cover des Fashionmagazins „L’Officiel Australia“ schlüpfte der Schauspieler in verschiedene stylische Anzugkombinationen, coole Sneakers inklusive. Zudem trägt Parsons sein Haar nicht nur deutlich länger als noch zu „TBBT“-Zeiten, der Schauspieler ist neuerdings auch blond. So stylisch hat man Sheldon Cooper noch nie gesehen.

(cam/spot)