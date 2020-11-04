Neuer Look für „The Big Bang Theory“-Star Jim Parsons
Jim Parsons ist als Sheldon Cooper in der Sitcom "The Big Bang Theory" berühmt geworden. Nun präsentiert der Schauspieler einen völlig neuen Look.
Jim Parsons (47) hat über ein Jahrzehnt den König der Nerds gespielt: Sheldon Cooper in „The Big Bang Theory“ (TBBT). 2019 endete die beliebte Sitcom nach zwölf Staffeln. Seinen Look hat Parsons in all den Jahren nicht verändert und blieb seinen kurzen dunklen Haaren treu – bis jetzt. Auf Instagram überrascht der 47-Jährige jetzt mit einer Typ-Veränderung.
Für das Cover des Fashionmagazins „L’Officiel Australia“ schlüpfte der Schauspieler in verschiedene stylische Anzugkombinationen, coole Sneakers inklusive. Zudem trägt Parsons sein Haar nicht nur deutlich länger als noch zu „TBBT“-Zeiten, der Schauspieler ist neuerdings auch blond. So stylisch hat man Sheldon Cooper noch nie gesehen.
View this post on Instagram In non-voting news, huge thank you to @lofficielau for putting me on their cover and letting me go in depth about “Boys in the Band.” And an EXTRA special thank you to @mikeruizone for making still photography easy and enjoyable – you are fantastic, @mikeruizone Oh, and @718blonde you’re not so bad yourself with these incredible duds ? Now… GO VOTE ? ?? A post shared by Jim Parsons (@therealjimparsons) on Nov 3, 2020 at 9:57am PST
(cam/spot)