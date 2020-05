Nicole Kidman spendet Essen

View this post on Instagram

Thrilled at the chance to reunite with my #BigLittleLies cast for an amazing cause! ? Together with @FrontlineFoods, we’ve been able to sponsor meals for medical heroes in five cities ?? We’d also like to thank the local restaurants who have helped to prepare these wonderful meals ? Check out the link in bio to learn more about the incredible work that #FrontlineFoods is doing and some of the ways you can help support them ? Thank you @KerryWashington we love you for being such an inspiration to us, and the cast of #Scandal! #CastItOn