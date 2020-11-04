Orlando Bloom tritt für seine Tochter kürzer
Orlando Bloom will offenbar keine Minute mit seiner Tochter Daisy verpassen. Der Hollywood-Star hat seine Arbeitszeit angeblich drastisch reduziert.
Seit rund zwei Monaten sind Orlando Bloom (43) und Katy Perry (36) Eltern einer Tochter. Und der Hollywood-Star scheint ganz in seiner Vaterrolle aufzugehen. „Orlando hat Daisy zu seiner Priorität gemacht und seine Arbeitszeit drastisch reduziert“, verrät eine Quelle dem US-Magazin „Us Weekly“.
Engere Beziehung seit Daisys Geburt
Die Geburt des ersten gemeinsamen Kindes, soll das Paar zudem auch enger zusammengebracht haben. Sie seien besorgt gewesen, dass Katy direkt wieder arbeiten müsste. „Aber sie fokussiert sich vollkommen darauf, Mama zu sein, und verbringt gerne Zeit zu Hause mit Daisy“, erklärt der Insider weiter.
Das Paar machte im August die Geburt seiner Tochter Daisy Dove auf der Instagram-Seite des Kinderhilfswerks Unicef öffentlich. Für Perry ist es das erste Kind. Bloom hat bereits den neunjährigen Sohn Flynn aus seiner vorherigen Ehe mit Model Miranda Kerr (37). Der Schauspieler und die Sängerin sind seit Februar 2019 verlobt.
View this post on Instagram Posted @withregram • @unicef Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.? ? “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.? ? “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.? ? “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ?? can bloom with generosity.? ? Gratefully-? ? Katy & Orlando.”? ? Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child. A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Aug 27, 2020 at 12:31am PDT
