Pietro Boselli: Der heißeste Mathelehrer der Welt als Michelangelos David!

View this post on Instagram

My first @gqitalia cover! Printed on lenticular paper, superimposing Michelangelo’s masterpiece “David”, the ultimate symbol of Renaissance and classical perfection. I am humbled. Thank you to the team behind this fashion editorial shot in 3D for the first time. Editor in Chief: @audiffredi Fashion Director: @nikpiras Art Director: @federigogabellieri Photo and digital art: @buildersclub_london