Plus-Size-Model Hunter McGrady beeindruckt mit Wahnsinns-Bikinifotos

Today is the day! @si_swimsuit is out on stands now! I have been so excited for this shoot to be released. This trip was life changing and was so special to experience with the most special team. Sports Illustrated has given me so much and created so many incredible opportunities for me and I will forever be grateful. Every time the magazine comes out it is a “pinch me” moment. Thank you @mj_day for consistently being a catalyst in the way our industry is changing. Thank you to the entire team for always making me feel my best on set, and always rooting for me in every endeavor ???? shot by @yutsai88 in Bali, Indonesia