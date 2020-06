Prinz Charles: Großer Dank an Lehrer und Eltern

View this post on Instagram

The Prince of Wales, Patron of Teach First, has praised teachers and schools for 'going above and beyond for their pupils' in a video message supporting the profession's efforts during Coronavirus lockdown as they find creative new ways to teach lessons remotely. The Prince also paid tribute to parents who have had to homeschool their children in some cases without laptops or access to the internet. His Royal Highness highlighted the work of the education charity Teach First, which aims to build 'a fair education for all' and through a range of school leadership programmes has been supporting teachers, leaders and schools facing the biggest challenges and serving the most disadvantaged communities. Date of Release: 8th June 2020 ?: @clarencehouse #princecharles #princeofwales #duchessofcornwall