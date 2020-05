Prinz Charles leidet mit: „Es ist herzzerreißend“

View this post on Instagram

‘A Royal Appointment’ Classic FM will broadcast two exclusive radio programmes with The Prince of Wales: Next week The Prince of Wales will showcase his love of classical music in two new programmes on Classic FM. Monday, 25th May (8-10pm): Classic FM presenter Alan Titchmarsh will join His Royal Highness for the first programme. In an exclusive interview, The Prince will discuss his love of classical music and all live performance; the huge difference that classical music can make to our quality of life and our wellbeing; the livelihoods of our orchestras and performers, plus the phenomenal contribution of music and the arts to the UK economy. The music included within this programme will encompass some of the best-loved choices of His Royal Highness, performed by his patronages. Tuesday, 26th May (8-10pm): The second programme will be presented solely by The Prince of Wales in which he will give his personal reflections on some of his other favourite pieces of classical music performed by his as well as The Duchess of Cornwall’s patronages. Both two-hour programmes will be a celebration of His Royal Highness’s life-long support and enjoyment of classical music – with each piece personally chosen by him – through recordings made by his and The Duchess’ extensive musical patronages across the UK. You can click on the link in my bio to read more about the programmes. Date of Broadcast: Part 1: Monday, 25th May 2020 Part 2: Tuesday, 26th May 2020 Time of Broadcast: 8pm BST Radio Channel: Classic FM #princecharles #princeofwales #duchessofcornwall