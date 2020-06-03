Prinz Philip: So unspektakulär feiert er seinen 99.!

Er ist der Mann der Queen, doch His Royal Highness Prinz Philip liebt es ganz lässig und bodenständig.
Deshalb wird der Prinzgemahl seinen 99. Geburtstag auch ganz unspektakulär feiern. Und zwar mit einem einfachen Mittagessen mit seiner Frau, Königin Elizabeth.
Philip ist kein Typ für viel Wirbel
Am am kommenden Mittwoch (10. Juni) ist es soweit – und der Prinz ist wie immer äußerst „schweigsam“ gegenüber diesem Anlass. Nur so viel: Selbst ohne Corona hatte der alte Haudegen nie eine große Party zu seinem Ehrentag im Sinn.
Stattdessen wird er seinen 99. Geburtstag mit seiner Gattin auf Schloss Windsor in aller Ruhe zu zweit feiern. Der Rest der Familie wird ihm per Telefon oder Videoanruf gratulieren.
Ein Insider teilte der „Daily Mail“ kurz und knapp mit, wie Philip zu seiner kommenden Schnapszahl steht: „Wie Sie wissen, ist er kein Typ für diesen Wirbel.“
Von den restlichen Familienmitgliedern wird erwartet, dass sie öffentliche Geburtstagsnachrichten auf den Social-Media-Accounts veröffentlichen, während der Buckingham-Palast den Anlass in kleinerem Rahmen „je nachdem, wie sich Seine Königliche Hoheit fühlt“, feiern möchte.
Seine Cousine und Kindheitsfreundin, Lady Myra Butter (95), verriet zudem, dass Philip schon immer auf das Motto „kein Wirbel, kein Ärger“ bestanden habe. (Bang)