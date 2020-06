Robert De Niro und Anne Hathaway wieder vereint

View this post on Instagram

Ad Astra director James Gray is amassing a stellar cast for his upcoming film, Armageddon Time. Joining Oscar winning actress Cate Blanchett will be Robert De Niro, Oscar Isaac, Anne Hathaway and Donald Sutherland. The film will be based on the director's childhood, a coming of age story set during the time when Ronald Reagan was on the precipice of becoming president in 1980. Gray is keen to begin shooting as soon as possible.