Royale Hochzeit: Meghans Brautkleid-Designerin postet neue Fotos!

Auch knapp zwei Jahre nach der royalen Traumhochzeit von Prinz Harry (35) und Herzogin Meghan (38) gibt es noch viele Geheimnisse rund um den ganz besonderen Tag. Neue Details zum Brautkleid und dessen Trägerin verrät nun die Designerin höchstpersönlich!
Die Hochzeitskleid-Designerin Clare Waight Keller meldet sich bei Instagram zu Wort und lüftet einige unbekannte Kleid-Details samt bisher unveröffentlichter Fotos. „Heute vor zwei Jahren war ich bei der finalen Anprobe für ein sehr geheimes Kleid.“
The Royal Wedding Dress – Two years ago today I was in the final fittings for a very secret dress. So many emotions were running through me during those months leading up to the big day. A wedding dress is one of the most exquisite and beautiful moments for a designer, but also personally as an woman artist, creator there is a lot of sensitivity that flows through the process from the knowledge and understanding of the feelings that you have as a bride. It’s a unique point of view when you have been through it yourself, as I did at my wedding to my beloved husband 20 years ago, you remember every moment so clearly and realise the significance of every detail and decision. In so many ways you are capturing dreams, that as a girl and as you become a woman you will have been thinking about for years. Learning to let go of my emotions and embrace the feelings of someone you are designing for brings about an incredibly beautiful relationship of trust and intimacy. Through hours of conversation, meetings together, and research, slowly all the pieces of that story came together. Purity and simplicity were the guiding principles, a narrative of nature through the 53 florals of the Commonwealth to bring the world into the journey of the ceremony and subtlety bringing the lines of Givenchy and the history of the Maison to capture the classical timeless beauty i knew she wanted to achieve. It was obvious the significance of this occasion was more than any other, it would be a very personal ceremony with so many choices that would reflect both the bride and grooms heritage and their unique way of being incredibly inclusive, genuine and generous. Here are some of those moments from the day. @givenchyofficial #hautecouture #sussexroyal #meghanmarkle #royalwedding
Die ehemalige künstlerische Leiterin von Givenchy verrät, welche Ehre es für sie war, das Kleid der royalen Hochzeit zu entwerfen, und dass sie sich ganz genau in die Braut mit all ihren Wünschen hineinversetzen konnte.
Die Designerin schwärmt aber nicht nur vom Kleid, sondern auch von dessen Trägerin Meghan: „Von Anfang an fühlte sich alles anders an, als ich es erwartet hätte. Sie war modern, mit einem frischen Ansatz, warmherzig und einladend, völlig entwaffnend und in jeder Hinsicht fröhlich. Wir waren sofort begeistert, und es begann eine Freundschaft.“
The Duchess of Sussex – the past three years has flown by, and so such beauty has come into my life in so many ways. The teams that I have built of very talented designers, the skilled technicians and artisans I have worked with, and more importantly the friendships that have been made. One that started just 6 months into my role at Givenchy was with Meghan Markle, the future Duchess of Sussex. From the very beginning everything felt different from what I would have expected. She was modern, with a fresh approach, warm and welcoming, completely disarming and joyful in every way. We struck it off instantly and a friendship began. Fittings were always a special time to chat, just us, it was a time of getting to know each other’s history and there are many memorable moments. But above it all is a connection between two people that come from completely different paths in life. Friendship is about love, understanding and kindness. A good friend knows your stories and also helps you write them. @givenchyofficial #duchessofsussex #meghanmarkle
Kleid sollte einfach und rein sein
Genau deshalb herrschte auch Gleichklang, was das Kleid anging. „Nach Stunden von Gesprächen, gemeinsamen Treffen und Nachforschungen, fügten sich die Teile des Ganzen allmählich zusammen. Reinheit und Einfachheit waren die Leitprinzipien […] um die klassische zeitlose Schönheit einzufangen, von der ich wusste, dass sie sie haben wollte.“ Das Kleid sei eine Erzählung der Natur und man wollte unter anderem durch die 53 Blumen des Commonwealth die ganze Welt an der Zeremonie teilhaben lassen.
Es sollte eine sehr persönliche Zeremonie werden, die sowohl die Herkunft der Braut als auch die des Bräutigams widerspiegeln sowie deren einzigartige „authentische und großzügige Art“ aufzeigen sollte. Wie gut das gelungen ist, beweist Clare Waight Keller mit einigen bisher unbekannten Fotos von der royalen Traumhochzeit. (Bang/KuT)