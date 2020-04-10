Sandra Bullock und Halsey spenden Masken für Pflegepersonal

Schauspielerin Sandra Bullock spendet 6.000 Schutzmasken an Krankenhauspersonal in Los Angeles. Bryan Randall, der Freund der 55-jährigen, postete ein Foto der ‚Speed‘-Darstellerin in Schutzkleidung neben den Masken stehend auf Instagram.
„Die Kinder wollten Masken spenden. 6.000 davon gingen an die Kämpfer an den Frontlinien in Downtown-L.A. […] Ich habe keine Ahnung, wer der Freak im Hintergrund ist“, schrieb der 54-jährige auf Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
Every single day I am in awe of the medical workers on the frontlines. Their determination, selflessness and empathy is the single greatest example of our capacity to love and survive as humans. I am beyond privileged to be self isolating in my home, without the fear and obligation of essential work employment. Without a sick family member to care for. A child to feed. A financial crisis to navigate. So I tried to find a real way to make a difference. I have acquired and purchased 100,000 FDA certified 3 ply masks (with the help of Orange International Inc who sourced the masks for me from a factory in Guangzhou, China) These masks will be distributed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Providence Saint Joseph, LAC+USC Medical Center, and Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital; for the medical professionals and non medical hospital staff who are working to put a stop to this pandemic and help millions of strangers they will never meet. Please continue to stay home, if you can. If you are on the frontlines, my heart is with you. And I will be continuing the fight to help you get the support and resources you need. ??? I am eager to redirect you to @givedirectly – A non-profit that allows you a way to give direct cash payments to vulnerable households in at risk communities, most of whom are single mothers. I will be making a sizeable donation, and encourage you to help in any way that you can. Special thanks to @anthonytomasli and the Li family, @jasonaron, PS Business Management, @fedex, and all the contacts at the hospitals who made this possible.
Sandra, Halsey und Co.
Wie die Kinder von Sandra Bullock, der 10-jährige Louis und die zwei Jahre jüngere Laila, hatten auch schon andere die Idee zu Spenden. Auch Sängerin Halsey hat bereits Schutzausrüstung an Krankenhausmitarbeiter in den USA beigesteuert.
„Jeden Tag bewundere ich die Mitarbeiter an der Front. Die Willensstärke, Selbstlosigkeit und Empathie ist ein großartiges Beispiel für unseren Möglichkeit, als Menschen zu lieben und zu überleben“, schrieb die 25-jährige Musikerin in den sozialen Netzwerken.
„Ich bin mehr als privilegiert und kann mich in meinem Zuhause isolieren, ohne Angst haben zu müssen, meinen Job zu verlieren. Ohne kranke Familienmitglieder. Ohne Kind, das versorgt werden muss. Ohne finanzielle Krise. Also habe ich einen Weg gefunden, mich einzusetzen“, so Halsey weiter. (Bang/KT)