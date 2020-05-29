Sharon Osbourne: Grauen Haare sind eine Befreiung

Nach fast zwei Jahrzehnten in Dunkelrot hat Sharon Osbourne (67) sich im Februar von ihrem gefärbten Haarschopf getrennt. Seitdem setzt sie ganz auf Grau. Für die Ehefrau von Kultrocker Ozzy Osbourne (71) war der Schritt ein echter Befreiungsschlag.
„Ich liebe die Freiheit, die es mir gegeben hat. Ich habe nichts mehr zu beweisen. Es ist nicht so, dass ich versuchen würde, jünger auszusehen. Ich versuche, nach meinen Möglichkeiten am besten auszusehen“, erklärte die Moderatorin gegenüber dem „People“-Magazin.
Umstyling dauerte acht Stunden
Außerdem sei es definitiv viel weniger Arbeit, einfach die natürliche Farbe des eigenen Haares anzunehmen, denn wie Sharon weiter erzählt, ging ihr die rote Färbung auch regelmäßig auf die Nerven.
View this post on Instagram
Another great day in my career welcoming the most beautiful and elegant talk show host and entertainer @sharonosbourne for a complete transformation. Sharon has 100% white hair and she was coloring her hair once a week dark vibrant red for the past 18 years. she explained to me that she wanted to do this transformation long time ago but every time she attempts it ends up with a disaster. Sharon was very tired of coloring her hair once a week and she was obligated to since she is on tv almost every day hosting her popular tv show @thetalkcbs . I didn’t promise Sharen anything but I told her I will try my best, it took me a total of 8 hours from start to finish to get her to a platinum blonde so she doesn’t have to be committed to coloring her hair once a week anymore. I had great time spending my day off with this gorgeous, humble, and sweet soul. ____________________________________________ Products used in this transformation. Lightener: @wellahairusa blondor with 20 vol Bond insurance: @olaplex Toner: @pravana 10.07 with zero lift Treatment: olaplex number 2 Color tools : @framar ——————————————————— #behindthechair #americansalon #modernsalon @behindthechair_com @american_salon @modernsalon #silverhair #platinumhair #opaplex #wellahair #wella #wellaprofessional #pravana #sharonosbourne #celebrityhair #platinumhair @saloncentric @cosmoprofbeauty #btconeshot2020_platinum #btconeshot2020_colortransformation
„Sie war einfach überall. Auf meinen Kragen, auf meinem Kissen. Überall. Und wenn du die Haare einmal gewaschen und getrocknet hast, sah der Rotton schon wieder ganz anders aus. Ich hatte wirklich keine Lust mehr darauf, an eine Haarfarbe gebunden zu sein.“
Sharon musste ihre Haare in den vergangenen 18 Jahren ein Mal pro Woche färben, verriet ihr Jack Martin, der das Umstyling im Februar durchführte und ein Vorher-Nachher-Bild auf Instagram postete. Die Verwandlung von Rot zu Grau dauerte ganze acht Stunden. (Bang/KuT)