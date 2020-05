Siegfried & Roy: Wer war dieser Roy Horn (†) eigentlich?

View this post on Instagram

I always loved seeing Siegfried & Roy, two great immigrants who set a new standard for entertainment. No one could match their talent and energy. They literally had the best show in the history of Vegas. I loved watching Roy’s magic and stunts. I can’t believe he’s gone. I’ll always be grateful for their big hearts and kindness. When my mom came to visit, it was a big deal for her to see Siegfried and Roy, and they made her feel like the queen. My thoughts are with Roy’s family, Siegfried, and all of their fans.