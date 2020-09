Von der Polizei erschossen: Eltern von Fitness-Influencer klagen an

View this post on Instagram

Dear fans/followers, friends and acquaintances of SAMMY BAKER!??? As the parents of Sammy, we would like to inform you: Our beloved son Sammy, our only child, was shot dead by the police in Amsterdam on Aug 13, 2020, 2 days after his 23rd birthday! He went to Amsterdam to spend his birthday on August 11th, 2020. On 12th August, we reported him missing at the Amsterdam Police. Since he showed an unusual behaviour (seemed lost and confused), we told the police that he needed medical help. We still don‘t know why he has gotten into this state of mind. We assume a sudden psychosis (investigations are still going on). On August 13th, Sammy was found by the police. He acted disoriented, seemed frightened while threatening himself with a small knife and seemed exhausted – Sammy called for a doctor. Even in this stage, THE POLICE KNEW ABOUT HIS MENTAL STATE! He was overwhelmed, already on the ground surrounded by armed forces and killed with 3 shots from one pistol! As you know, Sammy has helped many people through fitness coaching and mental training, but when he was in a state of mental instability and needed help himself, they responded with fatal shots! It is the worst thing that can happen to a mother and a father and although we are going through hell emotionally, so many people give us courage and support to fight for his justice-so that nothing like this will ever happen again in the future! We have already organized two demonstrations/peace marches and would be happy if the movement against police violence and for better training of the police becomes even bigger. We have created the page @Justiceforsammy_bkr and would be happy if you take a look. We, his family, fight for Sammy’s justice. We demand clarification of the case and justice. Something like this should never happen again! We are grateful for any support! Thank you for the encouraging words that have reached us in Social media from all of over the world ?? SO THAT SAMMY BAKER WILL NEVER BE FORGOTTEN! ? Love, Justine (@jaybirdrunning) & Kai (@sbkrpositiveforce )