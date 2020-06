Wegen Corona: Alicia Silverstone geht baden!

View this post on Instagram

Magical sunset ?? Bear & I spent the day on motorbike, @koreculturelab and then #belongbeach. So beautiful! We walked down a set of stairs and came across a cave of monkeys on the beach. Then we found our friends from Ubud who came to stay with us in Uluwatu. We pranced in the tide pools soaking up the sunset magic ? Side note, not one time have I laid on the beach and relaxed on this trip, we’ve explored the whole time. It’s been an action packed adventure #travelingwithakid ?