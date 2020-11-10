10.11.2020 12:28 Uhr

Wentworth Miller kehrt nicht mehr zu „Prison Break“ zurück

Wentworth Miller steht für eine Fortsetzung von "Prison Break" nicht mehr zur Verfügung. Er wolle keine heterosexuellen Charaktere mehr spielen, erklärte er in einem Instagram-Post.

Wentworth Miller (48) schließt eine Rückkehr zu seiner einstigen Erfolgsserie „Prison Break“ aus und begräbt damit die Hoffnungen auf eine sechste Staffel. Auf Instagram erklärte er seine Entscheidung, nie wieder in die Rolle des Michael Scofield zu schlüpfen.

„Ich bin raus. Aus PB. Offiziell“, schreibt er auf seinem Profil. Als homosexueller Mann habe er kein Interesse mehr daran, heterosexuelle Figuren zu spielen. Ihre Geschichten seien bereits zur Genüge erzählt worden. „Also, kein Michael mehr“, so der Schauspieler weiter. Er könne verstehen, dass die Fans enttäuscht seien. „Es tut mir leid.“

Ehemalige Kollegen melden sich zu Wort

Schnell meldeten sich auch seine ehemaligen „Prison Break“-Kollegen zu Wort. Dominic Purcell (50), der in der Serie seinen Bruder spielt, schrieb: „Ich unterstütze und verstehe deine Argumentation komplett.“ Auch Sarah Wayne Callies (43), die seine große Liebe in der Serie verkörpert, unterstützt ihren früheren Kollegen: „Mit Dankbarkeit für all die gemeinsame Arbeit und mit tiefer Liebe, drücke ich meine Unterstützung für diese Entscheidung aus“, so die Schauspielerin auf ihrem Instagram-Account.

Wentworth Miller war von 2005 bis 2009 als Michael Scofield in „Prison Break“ zu sehen, der seinem älteren Bruder dabei hilft, aus dem Gefängnis zu fliehen. 2017 folgte eine fünfte Staffel, 2018 hieß es vonseiten des US-Netzwerks Fox, dass eine weitere Fortsetzung von „Prison Break“ im „frühen Stadium der Entwicklung“ sei. Dominik Purcell heizte erst im September die Gerüchte um eine weitere Staffel an. Ob die Serie auch ohne Miller fortgeführt wird, ist noch unklar.

(ncz/spot)