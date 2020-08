Delevingne-Schwestern bringen eigenen Prosecco raus

View this post on Instagram

Being a Delevingne means loving Prosecco…That is why @PoppyDelevingne @Cdelevingne and I are so excited to announce the launch of our first business together – a Prosecco called @della_vite ("of the vine” in Italian). This film is a just a glimpse of our journey so far. We’ve had such a fantastic time working on it and taste testing it and NOW YOU CAN TOO! Della Vite is now available in the UK and is coming soon to the US.