Feuerherz: Frauenschwarm Matt Stoffers outet sich als homosexuell

The Life I Couldn’t Share – A lot of you follow my adventure through life for some years now. And I’ve showed you a lot, but one thing about my privat life I didn’t show. And today I felt it was time to share this on National Coming Out Day. So from now on, also on social media, I can be totally who I am. I hope this might contribute a little to help boys and girls that are struggling with their own feelings. I wanted to share my happiness with everyone so bad a few years ago when I fell in love for the first time. However, due to different reasons I couldn’t. So here it is; the video I wanted to share for a long time, a random couple video (currently my one and only ex-boyfriend) that shows the love between two human beings and how beautiful and normal it is. Please don’t be afraid to fall in love, love is love. #comingoutday #loveislove #????