Samu Haber ganz emotional auf Instagram

I just realized that Heartbreak Century is three years old today ? Amazing how time flies. All Sunrise Avenue albums have a special place in my heart, but this one for me personally is the crown jewel. The best of them all. The most personal and most honest. Not trying to be anything. Beautiful as it is. I closed my eyes for 3 minutes and 32 seconds listening to my favorite song on the album and remembered again how damn lucky I am with where my adventures have already taken me. This life is quite amazing with all its ups and downs, but moments like these make me believe there’s enough good in the world to overcome all the evil BS. Thank you life ?? #pointofnoreturn