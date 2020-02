Jodie Turner-Smith verrät ihren Magnet-Fingernagel-Trick

View this post on Instagram

i cannot let this night pass without sending up a massive thank you to the fabulous @alessandro_michele for designing this extraordinary @gucci gown for us to wear to tonight’s #eebaftas!!! i’ve never felt more beautiful, i will never ever forget this moment, and i look forward to showing this to my baby angel years from now ? grazie mille, alessandro and the entire @gucci team ??? swipe to see the very necessary post-bafta shoe change situation ? #ThisIsUs #DidSomeoneSayMaternityWear? #HoldMyBeer #BAFTA #BAFTAs