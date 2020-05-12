Anna Wintour: Corona wird die Modebranche hoffentlich verändern

View this post on Instagram

"We’re all experiencing our homes in new ways," writes Anna Wintour in this week's letter. "The drawbacks are pretty obvious: We miss human contact, chance encounters at the office that yield new ideas, the give and take of in-person interaction. My friends and colleagues with young children are juggling responsibilities as never before. But some benefits of confinement are starting to sink in too. There is the saved time and money (and carbon emissions) from the lack of commuting. There is the freedom to accomplish tasks on one’s own timetable. There are no work trips on the calendar, no events to attend, so much less to-ing and fro-ing and running from one appointment to another. Instead of all of that, there is time—time as never before." At the link in our bio, Wintour reflects on how she is learning to appreciate #WFH, one day at a time.