Anna Wintour: Corona wird die Modebranche hoffentlich verändern

US-Vogue-Chefin Anna Wintour hofft, dass sich die Modebranche durch Corona verändern wird. Und zwar nachhaltig – im doppelten Sinn.
Die 70-jährige Chefredakteurin des Magazins „Vogue“ ist der Meinung, dass sich die Designer aufgrund der Gesundheitskrise an die neuen Umstände anpassen müssen.
In einer Kolumne auf „Vogue.com“ erklärt die Modeexpertin: „Die Modebranche hat bereits jahrelang über Veränderung gesprochen und verändert sich nun endlich. Wie werden Kollektionen entstehen? Wie werden sie gezeigt werden? Nicht auf die alte Art und Weise und da bin ich gespannt drauf.“
Vorbild Armani
Die Journalistin lobte den italienischen Modeschöpfer Giorgio Armani, der vor kurzem die Präsentation seiner Couture-Kollektion, die in diesem Sommer für Paris geplant war, auf den Januar 2021 und nach Mailand verlegt hat.
Wintour: „Was für ein Gewinn für Mailand, das von dieser Pandemie hart getroffen wurde und was für ein positives Vorbild für die Modeindustrie, dass Armanis Kollektion keiner Saison angehören wird, was Giorgios wichtiges Statement widerspiegelt, dass Mode auf diese Krise damit reagieren muss, weniger herzustellen und nachhaltigere Designs zu entwerfen.“ (Bang/KT)