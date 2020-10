Die vier wichtigsten Modetrends von der Paris Fashion Week

View this post on Instagram

“I wanted the #BALMAINSS21 show to reflect the optimism and audacity that are built into Balmain’s DNA. When Monsieur Pierre Balmain founded the house after France’s liberation in 1945, he was young, daring and convinced that better days were ahead. Today we’ve all experienced the awesome power of 2020’s solidarity, compassion and tenacity—which assures us that we can and will move through this moment and emerge stronger.” – @olivier_rousteing #BALMAIN1945 #LGOLEDTV