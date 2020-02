Lena Dunham gibt Laufsteg-Debüt

View this post on Instagram

When my friends at @16arlington asked me to walk the runway, I basically yelled “YES WHEN!?” Who doesn’t want to be a supermodel!? I don't get out of bed for less than $10,000 a day, just like Linda Evangelista (JK, will work for chips.) It was only after my initial scream of joy that I realized this would hit on a lot of my insecurities- about my body, desire-ability and general coolness. But Marco & Federica are such sensitive, funny and wise artists and they created a show that could make any woman feel beautiful and unusual and happy in her total uniqueness. I loved meeting girls from all over the world (wow, your job is a lot harder than it looks- I can barely move my legs after that strut, so hats off to models) and I’m so proud to call the designers my friends. Congratulations, my loves, on your first runway show! What a way to spend #ValentinesDay ? #LFW #LondonFashionWeek (?: Mitchell Sams)