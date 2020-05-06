Naomi Campbell fotografiert Modemagazin-Cover mit ihrem Handy

Selbst ist das Supermodel: Naomi Campbell hat mit ihrem Handy bei sich zuhause das Cover für die Mai/Juni-Ausgabe des ‚Essence‘-Magazins aufgenommen. Das Ergebnis des Foto-Shootings in ihren eigenen vier Wänden, hat das Model jetzt auf Instagram gepostet.
„Es war eine ganz besondere Ehre und ein ungewöhnliches Erlebnis für mich, dass ich dazu in der Lage war, mein ganz eigenes Cover für die Ausgabe zum 50. Jubiläum des Magazins mit meinem iPhone zu fotografieren und mich dafür selbst zu stylen.“
It was a very special honor and unusual experience for me to be able to shoot and style my own cover for Essence' 50th Anniversary Issue.on my I phone . While it was a sad reminder for me of all the people in media and production who are not able to work due to the coronavirus, it also brought me hope and encouragement to know that our people and our infrastructures are resilient. We are rooted in knowledge and creativity and continue to take back full control of our narratives. We will come out of this stronger than ever. Happy Anniversary @Essence magazine . As we both turn the century together ??????????? wearing : vintage @Chloe by Karl Lagerfeld
Das Kleid stammte aus ihrem Schrank
„Während es für mich eine traurige Erinnerung daran war, dass derzeit alle Leute, die in den Medien und der Produktion arbeiten, wegen des Coronavirus nicht arbeiten können, brachte es mir auch Hoffnung und Mut, zu wissen, dass unsere Leute und unsere Infrastrukturen robust sind“, so die 49-Jährige weiter.
Naomi hat für das Cover ein Vintage-Kleid von Chloé getragen, das sie sich aus ihrem eigenen Kleiderschrank ausgesucht hat. Auch für alle anderen Details des besonderen Fotoshootings war das Model ganz allein verantwortlich. Es ist bereits das siebte Mal, dass Campbell auf dem Titelblatt des Magazons zu sehen ist. (Bang)