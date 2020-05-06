Naomi Campbell fotografiert Modemagazin-Cover mit ihrem Handy

View this post on Instagram

It was a very special honor and unusual experience for me to be able to shoot and style my own cover for Essence' 50th Anniversary Issue.on my I phone . While it was a sad reminder for me of all the people in media and production who are not able to work due to the coronavirus, it also brought me hope and encouragement to know that our people and our infrastructures are resilient. We are rooted in knowledge and creativity and continue to take back full control of our narratives. We will come out of this stronger than ever. Happy Anniversary @Essence magazine . As we both turn the century together ??????????? wearing : vintage @Chloe by Karl Lagerfeld