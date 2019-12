Rihanna gewinnt zum ersten Mal einen Mode-Award

View this post on Instagram

? so proud to say that @fentybeauty is NOW available at Tmall Global, and in Hong Kong & Macau at T Galleria by @dfsofficial, @sephorahk, @harveynicholshk, @beautybazaarhk, and @beautyavenuehk. In Seoul, you can find us in Duty Free locations at @lottedutyfree, @shinsegaedutyfree, and in Jeju at the @shilladfs_en!! Can’t wait to see your beautiful faces on Sept 17th at the beauty and artistry talk with #fentybeauty Global Makeup Artists @priscillaono and @artbyhector!