Ben Stiller: Zweite Regie-Arbeit steht an!

Egal ob vor oder hinter der Kamera: Ben Stiller ist immer einen Kinobesuch wert! Jetzt will der Schauspieler zum zweiten Mal auf dem Regiestuhl Platz nehmen: für den Thriller „London“.
Wie die Website „Deadline“ berichtet, wird sich Stiller für den Thriller mit Oscar Isaac zusammentun. Während Ben (54) für den Film hinter die Kamera tritt wird Oscar (41) die Hauptrolle in dem Streifen übernehmen, der auf einem Roman von Autor Jo Nesbø beruht.
View this post on Instagram
Before the night is over, we have another great actor/director combo coming together. @benstiller, has always in my opinion been one of the best actor/directors we have. Huge fan of #thesecretlifeofwaltermitty. He has been impressing a lot of people with his work on @showtime's crime drama miniseries, #escapeatdannemora. He even won a @directorsguildofamerica award!!! Way to go, Mr. Stiller! He will now be teaming with actor #oscarisaac, for a project called London at @lionsgate. Little is known about the film except that it is high concept thriller, based on a short story from author @jonesbo_author. #ericroth will be penning the screenplay for the film. Stiller is set to start work directing on an upcoming drama series called Severance for @appletv. Isaac wrapped the upcoming sci-fi reboot, @dunemovie, which is coming to theaters on December 18th, 2020. What are your thoughts about Stiller & Isaac working together??? _ Follow @moviemans_corner for more movie news!!! _ _ _ #movie #movieupdates #movies #moviemanscorner #movielover #moviebuff #movienews #moviegeek #comingsoon #cinephile #film #filmcommunity #filmlover #benstiller #jonesbo #lionsgate #highconcept #thriller #basedonashortstory #london #actordirector #mysterious #filmadaptation
Handlung noch unbekannt
Das Projekt wird von Eric Roth für die Kinoleinwand adaptiert. Roth arbeitet derzeit auch an Martin Scorseses neuem Film „Killers of the Flower Moon“, zudem hat er auch das Drehbuch für den Neustart von „Der Wüstenplanet“ geschrieben.
Oscar soll die treibende Kraft hinter dem Projekt sein – er wird neben seinem Part als Hauptdarsteller den Film auch produzieren. Der „Das erstaunliche Leben des Walter Mitty“-Star wird ebenfalls an der Seite von Nicky Weinstock und Jason Spire produzieren.
Der Autor Nesbø wird die Produktion zusammen mit Niclas Salomonsson leiten. Bislang wurden noch keine Einzelheiten der Handlung bekannt gegeben und es ist noch unklar, wann die Produktion beginnen wird.
Für „London“ wird Ben zum ersten Mal seit der Fortsetzung von „Zoolander 2“ im Jahr 2016 wieder auf dem Regiestuhl Platz nehmen. (Bang)