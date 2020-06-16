Ben Stiller: Zweite Regie-Arbeit steht an!

View this post on Instagram

Before the night is over, we have another great actor/director combo coming together. @benstiller, has always in my opinion been one of the best actor/directors we have. Huge fan of #thesecretlifeofwaltermitty. He has been impressing a lot of people with his work on @showtime's crime drama miniseries, #escapeatdannemora. He even won a @directorsguildofamerica award!!! Way to go, Mr. Stiller! He will now be teaming with actor #oscarisaac, for a project called London at @lionsgate. Little is known about the film except that it is high concept thriller, based on a short story from author @jonesbo_author. #ericroth will be penning the screenplay for the film. Stiller is set to start work directing on an upcoming drama series called Severance for @appletv. Isaac wrapped the upcoming sci-fi reboot, @dunemovie, which is coming to theaters on December 18th, 2020. What are your thoughts about Stiller & Isaac working together???