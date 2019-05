Leonardo DiCaprio & Brad Pitt schwärmen von Luke Perry

View this post on Instagram

via @jayfielden: As we speak, Quentin Tarantino’s ninth film, “Once Upon a Time in…Hollywood”—a magnum opus with a cast of casts—is debuting at Cannes. The movie, which is set in 1969, inspired us to collaborate with the director and his two leading men on a cover that captures the look and feel of the great Esquire covers of the same era. The entire issue, in fact, taps the Spirit of ‘69—the style, the vibe, even some of the magazine’s own history—to reflect, a half century later, on 2019. To get the special issue, you’ll have to wait for it to hit newsstands officially on June 4th. But to read @michael_hainey’s exclusive Q&A with @leonardodicaprio, Quentin Tarantino, and Brad Pitt, click the link in our bio. Casting by @emilypoenisch // photos by @alexilubomirski // styling by @matthew_marden // design by @raul_a_aguila // editing jeuje by @brucehandy // photo direction @justinoneill & @alixbcampbell // @sonypictures // @festivaldecannes