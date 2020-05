Russell Crowe wird in „American Son“ zum Mafioso

View this post on Instagram

Russell Crowe has been cast in Paramount's crime thriller AMERICAN SON, based on Jacques Audiard's 2009 French film, A PROPHET. AMERICAN SON follows a man, who, after falling under the control of a ruthless mobster while in prison, builds a multiracial crime syndicate, takes down his mentor, and earns a place for his crew alongside the Italian and Russian mafias. Russell Crowe will play the ruthless mobster. Casting for the film's protagonist is underway. BLUE STORY director Andrew “Rapman” Onwubolu will direct the film from a script by Dennis Lehane. Original Film is producing. Source: Variety #russellcrowe #americanson #aprophet #aprophetfilm #bluestorymovie #rapman #originalfilm #andrewonwubolu