Guter Humor: Mutti zeigt die neusten Bikini-Trends

View this post on Instagram

GOOGLE GOALS… STAY FABULOUS… When people use your video to help advertise their own diet products like I'm the whale that just flopped onto the sand with its dick out. So here's my clapback to the plastic surgeon, meme and videos created with my image to sell their shit. This bitch doesn't need to be changed to be accepted, how about you start selling that shit in a leaflet instead of flogging an idea to women that unless they have perky tits and a tiny waist they are failing at life. I used to hate the person I saw in the mirror she wasn't ever good enough. Now look at her, what a fucking beautiful mess I've become and all because I've realised this fleshy thing will stick with me until I die, I guess its about time I gave it the respect it deserves for keeping my alive. Be sure to give yourself a Pat on the back for being fucking lush no matter the size you wear or the ass you own, its yours. Be proud baby. I don't associate with any company that tells you necking a warm cup of cat piss every morning will make you 4 stone lighter. So if you ever see my ass plastered over a badly made advertising campaign to sell you bullshit to make you think you need to change, remember this video was only to highlight PVC trousers are a piece of shit. For the first time in my life I truly appreciate how Ross felt in those leather pants. @knee_deep_in_life #googlegoals #funnyvideos #beproud #yourbody #perfect #stayfabulous #pvc #pants #nailedit #supermodel