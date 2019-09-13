„3 Engel für Charlie“: Hier ist das Video mit Ariana, Miley & Lana

Am 28. November kommt die Neuverfilmung des Action-Streifens „3 Engel für Charlie“ in die Kinos. Das Musikvideo zum Titelsong ist aber bereits jetzt rund zweieinhalb Monate vor dem Kinostart erschienen. „Dont Call Me Angel“ wird dabei von einem äußerst interessanten Trio performt. Neben Ariana Grande (26) präsentieren sich in dem Video Miley Cyrus (26) und Lana Del Rey (34) mit sexy Engelsflügeln.

Ende November startet die Neuverfilmung des Erfolgs-Films „3 Engel für Charlie“ in den deutschen Kinos. Neben Kristen Stewart (29) standen dabei Ella Balinska (22) sowie Naomi Scott (26) als Protagonisten vor der Kamera. Allerdings stammt der Soundtrack zum Film von mindestens genauso namhaften Sängerinnen.

Im nun veröffentlichten Musikvideo sind gleich drei absolute Weltstars zu sehen. Neben der bescheiden wirkenden Lana Del Rey, performen Miley Cyrus und Ariana Grande in knappen Minikleidern. Eine interessante Kombination. Das Ergebnis kann sich aber durchaus sehen lassen. Der Song hat jedenfalls absolutes Chart-Potential.

Bereits über eine Millionen Klicks

Während sich Miley Cyrus in dem Clip gewohnt frech präsentiert, versucht Lana Del Rey eher durch ihre ruhige, verschlafen wirkende Art zu verführen. Ihr Part ist jedenfalls mindestens genauso sexy wie der ihrer zwei Kolleginnen.

Auf YouTube knackte das Musikvideo bereits nach wenigen Stunde die Millionen-Klicks-Marke. Den Hit werden wir in nächster Zeit wohl noch öfters hören.

Quelle: instagram.com

„Don’t Call Me Angel (Charlie’s Angels)“ wurde von Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey, Max Martin, Savan Kotecha, Ilja Salmanzadeh und Alma-Sofia Miettinen geschrieben. Produzenten sind Max Martin & ILYA für Max Martin Productions.

Der Songtext zum Mitträllern

Refrain

Boy don’t call me angel

you aint got me right

don’t call me angel

you can’t pay my price

aint from no heaven

yeah you heard me right (yeah you heard me)

even though you know we fly (Though you know we)

don’t call me angel

1. Strophe

don’t call me angel when I’m a mess

don’t call me angel when I get undressed

you know I

I don’t like that boy

I make my money and I write the checks

So say my name with a little respect

All my girls successful

And you just our guest

Do I really need to say it

Do I need to say it again

You better stop the sweet talk

And keep your pretty mouth shut

Refrain 2

Boy don’t call me angel

you aint got me right

don’t call me angel

you can’t pay my price

aint from no heaven

yeah you heard me right (yeah you heard me)

even though you know we fly (Though you know we)

don’t call me angel

2. Strophe

see you here with somebody

you sizing up my body

don’t ya know that I bite when the sun set

so don’t you try come around me

might work with her but not me

don’t ya know that I bite when the sunset

keep my name out ya mouth

I know what you about

So keep my name out ya mout

Bridge

I appreciate the way you watch me I can’t lie

I drop it down I pick it up

I back it off the county line

I fell from heaven

Now I’m living like a devil

You can’t get me off your mind

I appreciate the way you want me I can’t lie

I drop it low I back it up I know you wanna think you’re mine

Baby I totally get it you can’t guess so you can’t get me off your mind

we in it together but don’t call me angel